Police identify 131 drug addicts in five districts

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 29

The police have identified 131 drug addicts in the five districts of Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind, Hansi and Sirsa during the ongoing 'Mera Gaon Meri Shaan' campaign to make the region drug-free.

The Hisar Range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya, said they had been able to make steady progress within six weeks of the campaign, which was launched on December 24 last year.

"So far, 131 drug addicts have been identified from all five districts of Hisar police range. Of these, 44 persons each are in Hisar and Fatehabad districts, 16 in Jind district, 19 in Hansi police district and eight from Sirsa district," he said.

The IGP said during the special one-week long drive to crackdown on drugs, 199 police parties raided 1,110 places and arrested 39 persons under the NDPS Act. A total of 33 cases have been registered against these persons.