Police intensify patrolling, vehicle checks ahead of festive season in Yamunanagar

As the festive season begins, the district police have stepped up security measures to ensure the peaceful celebration of Dussehra, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Vishwakarma Day, Bhai Dooj and other festivals.

The district police have stepped up surveillance at religious places, busy markets and other sensitive locations by deploying more plainclothes personnel and women officers. Vehicle checking has also been intensified at checkpoints across the district.

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Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said that, on the directions of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, an advisory had been issued regarding extensive security arrangements for the festive season. “In view of the festive activities, the district police are fully prepared and on high alert,” he said.

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Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal said that the period from Diwali to Bhai Dooj was particularly sensitive from a security perspective. “During this time, markets are crowded with shoppers, and large numbers of devotees gather at religious places. Women and the elderly, in particular, visit markets. Therefore, special security arrangements have been made in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

He said that inter-state checkpoints and inter-district checkpoints had been established in major towns and at entry points to the district. “Trained police personnel will be deployed at these locations to conduct thorough checks on suspicious vehicles and individuals. This system will help prevent the movement of drugs, weapons and criminal elements. The deployment of police personnel has been increased, while CCTV surveillance has been strengthened at religious sites, fairs and crowded markets,” the SP said, adding that additional forces had also been deployed at sensitive locations.

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He further said that strict instructions had been issued to the in-charges of all police stations and police posts to intensify surveillance and patrolling in their respective areas. “In case of any emergency, people should immediately contact the Citizen Police Control Room at 8818001031 or call the police helpline at 112. Fire brigade, ambulance and other emergency services will remain on alert round the clock,” Goyal said.