Gurugram police issue instructions to save international patients from being duped

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 28

After the death of an Iraqi heart patient who was duped by two conmen, the Gurugram police launched an awareness campaign for the protection of international patients. The police have issued instructions in Hindi, English and Arabic languages for foreign patients, hospitals and guest house operators through pamphlets distributed in the DLF, Sector 40 and Sadar police station areas.

The foreign nationals have been instructed to avoid interaction with strangers while commuting. If anyone claimed to be a police/ narcotics/customs official, the foreign nationals must call 112 (PCR) and any interaction must take place in front of the PCR staff. They can also call their interpreters/ translatorsfor assistance in such a situation. Baggage must not be frisked on the way and carrying large amounts of cash should be avoided. The foreign nationals have also been instructed to prefer bank and online transfers over currency exchange.

“We are generating awareness among international patients to avoid any such incident in future. We will bust the gang and arrest the accused soon,” said ACP Sanjeev Balhara.

