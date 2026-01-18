Police launch drive against fake apps, objectionable content

Taking a firm stand against increasing illegal and objectionable activities on social media, Haryana Police have launched a massive digital campaign. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Objectionable, anti-national, anti-religious and misleading content inciting tension and confusion was being frequently posted on social media, making a well-coordinated action necessary.

With this objective, the cyber unit started continuous monitoring of social media platforms about a month ago, and the drive is still ongoing.

Under this campaign, a total of 1,018 objectionable links and profiles have been reported so far. Out of these, 583 have already been removed or blocked by social media companies. The remaining 435 are in various stages of review and will be taken down soon.

The cyber team is identifying posts, videos, links and profiles on a daily basis that contain misinformation, provocative language or material disturbing public peace. As soon as such content is detected, a notice is issued to the social media platform concerned under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, directing immediate removal. No leniency is being shown at any stage of this process.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal stated that in view of the rising cases of digital fraud, Haryana Police has initiated another significant campaign. To control the growing operations of suspicious trading and investment apps and channels across the country, the cyber unit launched a special and well-organised drive on January 12. Under this initiative, 28 such apps and channels have been identified so far. Out of these, 14 have already been successfully removed from digital platforms and the remaining 14 are undergoing final review and takedown procedures by social media intermediaries.

He appealed to citizens not to click on any suspicious links, verify any new app before investing and avoid sharing sensitive content without verification.

ADGP Cyber Sibash Kabiraj said the campaign's main aim is to create a safe, aware and reliable digital environment so that social media could be used responsibly.