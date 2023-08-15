Police Medals for 12 Haryana cops

Chandigarh, August 14
Twelve Haryana Police officers and personnel have been selected to receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, an official spokesperson informed. The medals were announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Udai Raj Singh Tanwar, DSP (CID) and Janak Kumari, Sub-Inspector (CID) will be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Rahul Dev, DSP, Jhajjar; Virender Singh, DCP, Sonepat; Naveen Kumar, ASI, Hisar; Rajbala, Sub-Inspector, Gurugram; Ram Pal, Inspector, Yamunanagar; Sunil Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Karnal; Surender Partap, Head Constable, State Crime Branch, Panchkula; Virender Kumar, ASI, Panchkula; Yudhvir Singh, Sub-Inspector, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Gurugram; and Joginder Singh, ASI, Rohtak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
Another body recovered from debris of Shimla temple
In total, 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...