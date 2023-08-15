Police Medals for 12 Haryana cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Twelve Haryana Police officers and personnel have been selected to receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, an official spokesperson informed. The medals were announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Udai Raj Singh Tanwar, DSP (CID) and Janak Kumari, Sub-Inspector (CID) will be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Rahul Dev, DSP, Jhajjar; Virender Singh, DCP, Sonepat; Naveen Kumar, ASI, Hisar; Rajbala, Sub-Inspector, Gurugram; Ram Pal, Inspector, Yamunanagar; Sunil Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Karnal; Surender Partap, Head Constable, State Crime Branch, Panchkula; Virender Kumar, ASI, Panchkula; Yudhvir Singh, Sub-Inspector, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Gurugram; and Joginder Singh, ASI, Rohtak.