Police medals for 14 Haryana cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

On Republic Day, two officers of the Haryana Police have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 12 others will receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

An official spokesperson said Karnal Range IG Mamta Singh and SP, CID-Panchkula, Surinder Vats were selected for the President’s medal.

Police medal winners include Dharambir Singh, Commandant 2nd IRB Bhondsi; Anil Kumar, DSP-Naraingarh; Shital Singh DSP, RTC-Bhondsi; Manish Sehgal, DSP (CID), Faridabad; Sunita Rani, Inspector, RTC-Bhondsi; Janak Raj, SI, Hisar; Sukh Ram Singh, Exemptee Sub-Inspector (ESI)-Panchkula; Umesh Kumar, ESI, Faridabad; Seema, ESI (Telecom) Panchkula; Ram Gopal, ASI, GRP, Kurukshetra; Vinod Kumar, ASI (CID), Panchkula; and Rajesh Kumar, ASI, Police Headquarters, Panchkula. —