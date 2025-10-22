Police nab 3 inter-state gang thieves, recover 3 vehicles

The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has recovered three vehicles used in a robbery during the remand period of three members of an inter-state gang, arrested in connection with a dacoity case under the jurisdiction of the Baldev Nagar police station.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said the CIA-1 unit had arrested the trio on October 14. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for five days. The accused have been identified as Beant Singh alias Preet, a resident of Punjab; Deepak, from Bhiwani; and Kapil, a resident of Karnal.

CIA-1 in-charge Harjinder Singh said the case was registered following a complaint lodged by Shivam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. In his statement at the Baldev Nagar Police Station, Shivam alleged on August 26, he was assaulted, threatened and robbed of Rs 4.97 lakh. The case was subsequently handed over to the CIA-1 unit for investigation.

During the remand period, police recovered three vehicles allegedly used in the crime, along with some cash. The accused also confessed to their involvement in other criminal cases in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

They were produced in court again on October 20 and sent to judicial custody. So far, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.