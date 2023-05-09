Police nab two cybercriminals, recover Rs 13.78 lakh

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 8

The crime branch of the local police has arrested two youths who were part of a cybercrime racket in the region. As many as 28 ATM cards, Rs 13.78 lakh cash and a country-made revolver have been seized. According to a police official, the accused — Lokesh and Hari Ram of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan — were intercepted at Sector 21 last night after a tip-off. He said they confessed their involvement in providing support to gangs based in Rajasthan and parts of the NCR.