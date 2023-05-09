Police nab two cybercriminals, recover Rs 13.78 lakh

Faridabad, May 8
The crime branch of the local police has arrested two youths who were part of a cybercrime racket in the region. As many as 28 ATM cards, Rs 13.78 lakh cash and a country-made revolver have been seized. According to a police official, the accused — Lokesh and Hari Ram of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan — were intercepted at Sector 21 last night after a tip-off. He said they confessed their involvement in providing support to gangs based in Rajasthan and parts of the NCR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...