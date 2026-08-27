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Home / Haryana / Police parade 5 murder accused through Fatehabad village amid threat video probe

Police parade 5 murder accused through Fatehabad village amid threat video probe

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:02 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The murder accused in police custody.
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The Fatehabad police on Wednesday took five accused in the Jhalnia murder case to the village and made them walk through its streets. The accused were also taken to the spots where they allegedly planned and carried out the murder of tile worker Mahendra.

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The police action came after one of the accused allegedly posted a video on social media after the murder, claiming responsibility for the killing and threatening anyone who came forward to give evidence in the case.

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Mahendra (40), a tile worker from Jhalnia, was returning home on his motorcycle around 9pm on August 24 after finishing work. The police said the attackers stopped him at the village and assaulted him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. He suffered serious injuries and died at the spot.

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After the murder, accused Ramu allegedly recorded and uploaded a video in which he claimed that the group had carried out the Jhalnia killing. He also threatened people who would testify against them. The video reportedly created fear among the villagers.

The police included the social media video and technical evidence in the investigation. The five accused were subsequently arrested. They were identified as Ramu and Ajay of Jhalnia, Rohan of Bhirdana, Gaurav, alias Gurpreet of Majra, and Shankar.

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On Wednesday, the police brought the accused back to Jhalnia and made them walk through the village. They were also taken to the places where they allegedly sat before the attack and to the spot where Mahendra was killed. The police conducted spot identification to establish the sequence of events.

A case was registered on the complaint of Mahendra’s brother Budhram under BNS sections 103(1), 61 and 3(5). The police said a dispute between Mahendra and one of the accused during Holi was being investigated as a possible motive for the murder.

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