Police party attacked for stopping DJ in Karnal, 3 hurt

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 29

Three police personnel were injured after a group of persons attacked them at Ram Nagar in the city late on Saturday night when a police party went to stop the DJ from playing at a birthday party.

The miscreants also vandalised the police vehicle.

The police registered a case against 25-30 persons, for attacking the cops and vandalising the dial 112 vehicle.

“We have registered a case against 25-30 persons, including six by name, under Sections 148/149/ 186, 332, 353, 307, 506 and 427 of the IPC,” said sub-inspector Jagbir Singh, SHO Ram Nagar. “Currently, they are on the run,” the SHO added.

The injured have been identified as head constable Satpal, SPOs Balraj and Ram Singh, who were posted on the vandalised emergency response vehicle (ERV) -429.

According to the complaint, the dial 112 vehicle got a message at 11.36 pm on Saturday about a DJ being played at loud music late in the night.

A police party immediately reached the venue where a birthday party was going on. The police party asked the organiser to stop the DJ, after which a group of persons got enraged and attacked the police party, the SHO said. “They pelted stones at the police party and vandalised the vehicle,” said the SHO.

