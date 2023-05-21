Police raid 12 villages to apprehend ‘wanted’ criminals in Nuh district

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 20

The special teams of the Nuh police conducted raids at 12 villages on Friday night to nab ‘wanted’ criminals. The police could not arrest them, but some important documents were seized by officials from their homes. The police also managed to get some information about criminals.

59 held for cybercrime on April 27 On April 27, the police had raided 14 cybercrime hotspots in villages of Nuh district and arrested 59 cyber criminals who were involved in Rs 100-crore fraud.

The police said with the help of information and documents, the 12 criminals would be arrested soon. The 12 police teams were equipped with modern weapons, bulletproof jackets and helmets. The night raid created a stir among residents of the villages. No wanted criminals were found, but the police teams conducted searches of their homes the entire night.

“The raids were conducted in three villages under the Punhana police station area, one village under the Rojka Meo police station, two villages under the Bichhor police station, one village under the Nagina police station, two villages under the Tauru police station and three villages under the Ferozepur Jhirka police station,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

“Our police personnel were ready to deal with any situation, but no criminal was found at his home or other places. The teams have seized some important documents from their homes during search. All criminals will be arrested soon,” the SP stated.