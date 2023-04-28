Police raids 201 hookah bars across state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Under ‘Operation Prahar’, the police raided 201 hookah bars across the state on Wednesday and seized 82 hookahs, 331 packet flavours, 13 pipes, three tweezers and three coal packets.

Apart from this, the police arrested seven persons by registering 16 FIRs and three DDRs under ‘Operation Prahar’.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said under the campaign, the government would make sure that there was no threat to the lives of the youth. Banned items like nicotine and ganja have also been seized from several places.

Giving district-wise information about the campaign, Vij said 16 hookah bars were raided in Gurugram, 26 in Panchkula, 40 in Kurukshetra, 14 in Karnal, 20 in Ambala, seven in Yamunanagar, four in Panipat, one in Rohtak, two in Jhajjar, two in Sirsa, four in Hisar, six in Rewari and 56 in Narnaul.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police, in a special search operation, raided 17 clubs, bars and restaurants on Wednesday night to check illegal hookah bars and arrested two persons in this regard. Ganja, prohibited medicines, hookahs and various intoxicants were seized.

The Faridabad police also raided a hookah bar being run illegally near the Lakhan chowk, NIT-2 and arrested the bar owner.

The search operation was conducted jointly by the teams of Gurugram Police and Drug Controller Officials. ACP Sanjeev Kumar, ACP Vikas kaushik, ACP Dr Kavita and Drug Controller Amandeep Chauhan were involved in the operation. Continuing the crackdown against illegal hookah bars in Kurukshetra, the CIA-2 unit of Kurukshetra police seized four hookahs from a cafe. As per a police spokesman, 11 teams conducted raids at 40 hotels and cafes. The raids were held on the directions of the Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj.

In Sirsa, the police raided a hookah bar located on Rania road in Sirsa district and arrested three persons including its owner, informed city Police Inspector Amit Beniwal.