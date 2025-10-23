Police reach out to fallen heroes’ families in Sonepat

In a gesture of respect and sensitivity towards the families of martyred police personnel, teams of officers on Wednesday visited their homes and enquired about their well-being. Acting on the directions of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamta Singh, Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, several teams met the family members of martyred officers and assured them of continued support from the department.

“The families of martyred police personnel are an integral part of our police family. It is our duty to maintain constant communication with them. The police department will always stand with them,” said ADGP Mamta Singh.

DCP (West) Kushal Pal Singh, along with Inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO Sadar, visited the house of martyr sepoy Subhash in Badwasni village and met his family members. Similarly, ACP Gohana Rahul Dev, accompanied by SI Devender Kumar, visited the home of martyr sepoy Sandeep Kumar in Kathura village.

ACP Amit Dhankar visited the family of martyr sepoy Ashok Kumar in Sonepat, while ACP Rahul Dev and Inspector Arun Kumar called on the family of martyr Head Constable Raj Singh in Chopra Colony, Gohana.

ACP (Crime) Rajpal, along with SI Pradeep Kumar, visited the house of martyr SI Pradeep Kumar, while ACP Nidhi Nain met the family of martyr sepoy Narayan in Mukimpur village. ACP Kharkhoda Rajdeep visited the home of martyr Tara Chand in Sisana village and conveyed the department’s solidarity with the bereaved families.