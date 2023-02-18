Police remand of 4 accused extended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 17

The four accused arrested in the alleged killing of 45 heads of cattle in a gaushala in Phoosgarh were today produced in a court, which extended their police remand for four more days.

Earlier, they were sent to five-day police remand, which ended today.

The police are inquiring about the involvement of others in the case and also collecting information about the whereabouts of the fifth accused, who is still absconding. During the police investigation, the accused revealed that they used to sell the bones and skin of cattle in Punjab’s Jalandhar, said Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-2.

“We have arrested four accused — Vishal of Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, Rajat of Mangal Colony in Karnal, Suraj of Jammu and Kashmir and Sonu of Ambala Cantonment. They were earlier on five-day remand. So far, we have recovered two bikes used in the crime and the clothes they were wearing during the crime. Their police remand has been extended for four more days,” the Inspector said. Amar of Shahabad is still absconding. “We are making efforts to arrest him,” he added.

On Basant Panchami i.e. on January 26, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill the cattle. They entered the gaushala and gave celphos-laced jaggery to the cattle, resulting in mass deaths.

Hunt on for fifth accused

