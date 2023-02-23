Police rescue kidnapped boy

Gurugram, February 22
A 19-year-old boy was rescued within hours after he was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday, the police have said. Three persons have been detained.
The boy, identified as Vikas, was allegedly kidnapped out of enmity, the police have said.
In his complaint, Vikas’ father Bhola Chowdhary said: “On Tuesday, Vikas did not return from school till late evening. Around 6 pm, one of my son’s classmates informed me that some people had kidnapped him. After some time, I got a call. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. Subsequently, I informed the police.”
