Police rescue newborn dumped near road in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 4

A team of the women police station in Ballabhgarh proved saviour for a newborn girl, who was found dumped in the open near a road here this morning.

The one-day-old is reported to be safe and is receiving medical care at the local Civil Hospital. A police team, led by Inspector Geeta, reached the spot after receiving information that a newborn was dumped in the open near the Malerna road in Ballabhgarh, a spokesperson of the Police Department said.

He said the baby was shivering in cold and was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital. While a tag claiming that the baby belonged to one Neetu has been found, the police are checking CCTV footage for clues, he added.

#Faridabad