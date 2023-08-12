Police say no to Hindu mahapanchayat in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 11

The police here have denied permission to a mega Hindu mahapanchayat announced by Right wing outfits in Nuh as, according to them, tension still prevails in the region.

The mahapanchayat which, according to sources, is being organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal to announce the resumption of the yatra left unfinished due to the Nuh clashes has been named “Sarv Hindu Mahapanchayat” and will be organised near the Chapera bus stand on the Nuh-Palwal road. A poster of the panchayat mentions that cars were burnt and people were killed on July 31 while the yatra to the Nalhar temple was attacked. The yatra is reportedly being organised to “boost the confidence” of the outfit members.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia said permission to the yatra had been denied as the situation was limping back to normal and they could not risk any kind of tension again. Such events are a threat to restore peace. We have denied them the permission,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior VHP leader maintained that the panchayat would be held no matter what.

