Police seize Rs 25 lakh cash from car

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 6

A team of CIA-II of the Yamunanagar police has recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash from a car here. Anesh Malhan, SHO, CIA-II, said they saw a liquor carton kept in the car and when they opened the carton, they found cash in it instead of liquor. “The accused told us that they were into liquor business and the cash belongs to the sale of liquor,” Malhan said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar