Police seize Rs 25 lakh cash from car

Yamunanagar, April 6
A team of CIA-II of the Yamunanagar police has recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash from a car here. Anesh Malhan, SHO, CIA-II, said they saw a liquor carton kept in the car and when they opened the carton, they found cash in it instead of liquor. “The accused told us that they were into liquor business and the cash belongs to the sale of liquor,” Malhan said.
