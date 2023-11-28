Police set to bring gangster on production warrant to Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 27

The Ambala police are all set to bring gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, who allegedly played a major role in the spurious liquor case, on production warrant on November 30.

Main conspirator Monu Rana is one of the main conspirators in the spurious liquor case and during the remand we will ascertain how he used to operate the business, in how many liquor vends he has the stake, etc. The claims of other accused will also be verified. Ambala police official

He is believed to have had stake in a few liquor vends in Yamunanagar and he along with Ankit (who prepared the liquor) had chalked out a plan in that regard during Ankit’s stay in the Kurukshetra jail.

Ankit had said that Monu Rana helped him set up the illegal liquor manufacturing unit and also with the distribution network.

After the name of Monu Rana cropped up, the Yamunanagar police obtained his production warrant from Kurukshetra and now the Ambala police would bring him on production warrant.

CIA Shahzadpur in-charge Balkar Singh said, “Monu Rana will be brought on production warrant on November 30 for further investigation into the case.”

The accused started operations on November 6, supplied its first batch between November 6 and 7. The first death due to that spurious liquor was reported on November 8.

Mohinder Singh, the arrested licensee of Phunsgarh village liquor vend from where the spurious liquor was allegedly supplied, has 21 other vends in his name in Yamunanagar. However, all these were reportedly “funded” by four partners, who had been in this business for the past 15 years, in an equal share of 25 per cent.

A wine contractor said, “Online tenders are floated by the government every year and the highest bidders get liquor vends for a year. There is no limit on the number of vends and the contractors can get multiple vends in a district. Sometimes, businessmen acquire vend licences in the names of their servants or employees. The employee in whose name any such vend is obtained gets a monthly salary.”

A senior police official in Ambala said, “Monu Rana is one of the main conspirators in the spurious liquor case and during the remand we will ascertain how he used to operate the business, in how many liquor vends he has the stake, etc. The claims of other accused will also be verified.”

Meanwhile, the Yamunanagar police are investigating the financial trails in the case.

Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia said, “The investigation pertaining to financial aspects is still underway. We have seized certain records as well as electronic equipment to logically conclude the case. Recently, we had a meeting and the legal vend contractors have been asked not to supply liquor to illegally run vends. Further, 25 cases have been registered after the incident against illegal khurda owners. A strict watch is being maintained in this regard.”

