Police set to launch ‘Safe City’ project in Rohtak, Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 6

With a view to instill a sense of security amongst women, the Haryana Police will soon launch a “Safe City” project in Rohtak and Gurugram.

This was stated by Director-General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur while addressing a news conference at Rohtak on Wednesday.

The DGP said it would be launched as a pilot project in Rohtak and Gurugram and extended to the other districts later. “Maintaining law and order and providing a safe and secure atmosphere to the people, especially women, are among our top priorities,” he asserted.

To ensure safe travel Under the “Safe City” project, coordinated efforts will be made to ensure the provision of safe public transport to the women so that they do not have any doubt about their safety while going to educational institutions and workplaces

The police will also coordinate with the local cab unions, auto unions and public transporters for this purpose, the DGP said

Kapur said under the “Safe City” project, coordinated efforts would be made to ensure the provision of safe public transport to the women so that they do not have any doubt about their safety while going to educational institutions and workplaces.

The police would coordinate with the local cab unions, auto unions and public transporters for this purpose, he added.

CCTV cameras will be installed and security guards deployed outside the educational institutions. The frequency of police patrolling at sensitive places will be increased. In cases of eve-teasing, immediate action will be taken after registering an FIR.

Outlining the other priorities of the Haryana Police, the DGP said for prompt redressal of public grievances, complainants received through any medium would be disposed of within a week and feedback would also be taken from the complainants to ascertain their satisfaction.

On the law and order situation, Kapur said two police units are being trained in each district to deal with any law and order situation.

“After the capacity building of the police force, our dependence on external forces to deal with emergency situations would reduce considerably. Moreover, the police force and the STF would be further strengthened to deal with criminal cases and all possible efforts would be made to increase the conviction rate in the courts,” he maintained.

The DGP said relentless efforts were being made to curb cyber-crime by coordinating with banks and telecom companies. Information about cybercrime can be given on toll free number 1930.

“To deal with the drug menace, the Haryana Police has started a unique concept under which gram praharis and ward praharis have been deployed to identify drug addicts and drug peddlers in their respective areas and give information to the police,” he stated.

#Gurugram #Rohtak