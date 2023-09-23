Police stations, posts under CCTV surveillance in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 22

Special CCTV cameras have now been installed at Gurugram police stations and police posts to keep a check on the behaviour of policemen and routine work.

These cameras have been installed in the SHO’s room, investigating officer’s room and at the public dealing desk. The work of installing the CCTV cameras at all 44 police stations and 22 police posts of Gurugram had been completed by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC). The trial is going on and surveillance will start soon.

To ensure transparency Officials can keep an eye on the working of cops

Transparency in work will be ensured

10 to 15 cameras have been installed at police station and 5 to 7 at the police posts

In 2022, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the CCTV cameras would be installed at 381 police stations and all police posts in 22 districts of the state. The installation work is going on.

A senior official of the HPHC said the corporation had installed CCTV cameras on the premises of the police stations and police posts. The cameras had also been installed in the rooms of the in-charge and investigating officer.

“Through the cameras, the officials can keep an eye on the working of the police personnel. Earlier, private companies had installed the cameras, but now, they are being installed by the government. With the help of the cameras, the transparency in work will be ensured. The cameras are of the HD quality with night recording facility. Around 10 to 15 cameras have been installed inside the police station and five to seven cameras at the police posts”, said the official.

About Rs 300 crore will be spent on this scheme.

“In Gurugram, their trial has started and if any flaw comes to the fore, it will be rectified,” said Vikas Sharma, Executive Engineer, HPHC.

