 Police stations, posts under CCTV surveillance in Gurugram : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Police stations, posts under CCTV surveillance in Gurugram

Police stations, posts under CCTV surveillance in Gurugram

Police stations, posts under CCTV surveillance in Gurugram

Photo for representational purpose only.



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 22

Special CCTV cameras have now been installed at Gurugram police stations and police posts to keep a check on the behaviour of policemen and routine work.

These cameras have been installed in the SHO’s room, investigating officer’s room and at the public dealing desk. The work of installing the CCTV cameras at all 44 police stations and 22 police posts of Gurugram had been completed by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC). The trial is going on and surveillance will start soon.

To ensure transparency

  • Officials can keep an eye on the working of cops
  • Transparency in work will be ensured
  • 10 to 15 cameras have been installed at police station and 5 to 7 at the police posts

In 2022, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the CCTV cameras would be installed at 381 police stations and all police posts in 22 districts of the state. The installation work is going on.

A senior official of the HPHC said the corporation had installed CCTV cameras on the premises of the police stations and police posts. The cameras had also been installed in the rooms of the in-charge and investigating officer.

“Through the cameras, the officials can keep an eye on the working of the police personnel. Earlier, private companies had installed the cameras, but now, they are being installed by the government. With the help of the cameras, the transparency in work will be ensured. The cameras are of the HD quality with night recording facility. Around 10 to 15 cameras have been installed inside the police station and five to seven cameras at the police posts”, said the official.

About Rs 300 crore will be spent on this scheme.

“In Gurugram, their trial has started and if any flaw comes to the fore, it will be rectified,” said Vikas Sharma, Executive Engineer, HPHC.

#Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

6
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

7
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

8
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

9
Jalandhar

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

10
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

Will take part in war games alongside china

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha


Cities

View All