Police step up vigil after double murder

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, January 17

The Sirsa police have tightened vigil on Punjab and Rajasthan borders after the murder of two persons — president of the local truck union Deepak, alias Deepu, and his associate Virender — in Kalanwali town of Sirsa district yesterday.

The police said they had formed five teams to arrest the suspects. Sirsa SP Arpit Jain said the police had registered a case of murder against Jagga Takhtmal and three other gangsters, two of whom had been identified as Balkar and Gujji.

The incident occurred when a group of assailants arrived in a Scorpio at Kalanwali and opened fire on the victims. The assailants rammed their SUV into their car and started firing. While Deepak and Virender died on the spot, two others Amardeep and Paramjeet, suffered bullet injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The police said it was apparently fallout of gang rivalry between Deepak and Jagga. While Deepak faced about 10 criminal cases, Jagga, too, had nearly 15 criminal cases against him.

An Instagram post also went viral after the incident, which was written purportedly by Jagga, who owned the responsibility for the double murder and also added that the other two persons who survived the attack would be eliminated soon. The police suspect that the accused had crossed the state borders after committing the crime.