Police team attacked in Nuh village, 3 hurt

Gurugram, August 25

Tension gripped Singar village in Nuh after a police team that went to raid the village to nab an accused in connection with the July 31 violence was attacked by village residents, primarily women. They attacked the police team with stones, injuring three, and retreated only after the police resorted to aerial firing. So far, eight persons, including five women, have been arrested, while an FIR has been registered against around 15 people.

According to the police, the CIA Punhana unit went to the village to arrest Irshad, an accused in the July 31 attack case, at around 11 am. He was nabbed from the bus stand, but residents present there got into an altercation with the police and fled with him to the village. The police then asked for additional force, including women cops, and entered the village, where they were attacked with stones. The police then fired in the air, forcing the mob to flee. Three policemen, including Sub-Inspector Vineet and constable Amar Singh, sustained injuries.

“We have been facing resistance in many villages, where those accused of communal violence are being shielded. But nobody will be spared. We have registered a case and all those involved in this attack will be nabbed soon,” said a senior Nuh police official.

InterNet suspended ahead of yatra

With right-wing outfits adamant on resuming the yatra on August 28, Internet services have been suspended in Nuh from the evening of August 25 to August 29. Issuing the orders, DC Dhirender Khadgata said it was cautionary to maintain law and order.

