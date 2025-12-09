DT
Home / Haryana / Police team attacked in Nuh while arresting cyber-fraud suspect; 4 cops injured

Police team attacked in Nuh while arresting cyber-fraud suspect; 4 cops injured

This is the second incident of an attack on police in Aminabad village within a month

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:35 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Villagers surround a police vehicle in Aminabad village.
Four policemen were injured after villagers pelted stones at the police team that had gone to arrest a cyber‑fraud suspect in Aminabad village of Nuh district, officials said.

The villagers also rescued the suspect from police custody. Seeing the situation get out of control, the policemen fled to save their lives. An FIR has been registered against the villagers at Bichhor police station.

The injured cops were immediately rushed to a government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. It is being said that two villagers were also injured in the stone pelting.

According to the police, the CIA, Punhana team, was searching for Riyaz, an accused in a cyber-fraud case. His location was traced to Aminabad village on Monday evening and the CIA team reached there. The team apprehended Riyaz, who then raised an alarm and the villagers pelted the police team with stones. The accused’s family and other villagers gathered, and tried to free him from the police.

The team informed the local police station, but when the police arrived at the spot, the situation spiralled out of control and the officers fled to save their lives. Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting and rushed to the hospital.

This is the second incident of an attack on police in Aminabad village within a month. But that earlier incident was resolved through a compromise after the intervention of a local leader.

“The team of Bichhor police station is taking action in this matter,” said Jitender Rana, DSP, Punhana.

