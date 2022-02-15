Police 'thrash' Kurukshetra man for buying stolen phone

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 14

A Kurukshetra resident, who was arrested in connection with mobile theft case, has accused the CIA-II unit of the Kurukshetra police of thrashing him.

The man said he was admitted to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra with thigh fracture. The injured is Rohtash, a resident of Thanesar. He was arrested on February 12.

Rohtash alleged: “I received a call from the CIA-II unit. The police told me that I was using a stolen phone and took it from me. I told them that the phone belonged to me, but they started to beat me. There were five policemen and all were in inebriated condition. They used a heavy stick to put pressure on my legs. They also sought money to settle the mobile case.”

Rohtash’s kin said even if a stolen mobile was recovered from Rohtash’s possesssion, the police had no right to brutally thrash him. “We will seek legal action against the policemen,” the kin said.

As per the Kurukshetra police, 36 new and 13 old mobiles were stolen from a mobile shop on Railway Road on December 22 last year. During investigation, Rohtash was arrested for purchasing a stolen mobile phone.

Meanwhile, after receiving information, BJP MLA from Indri Ram Kumar Kashyap reached the hospital and inquired about the incident.

Kashyap said: “Rohtash told me that he was badly thrashed by five policemen. Action will be taken against the guilty. I will take up the matter with the SP.”

Later in the evening, SP Anshu Singla suspended CIA-II unit’s SI Daljeet Singh and sent SI Balwant Singh, constable Baldev Singh, and two other policemen — Sanjiv Kumar and Dinesh — to Police Lines for negligence in the arrest of Rohtash. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.