Police tighten monitoring of licensed firearms in Sonepat

ADGP Mamta Singh, Commissioner of Police, recently issued strict directions to 6,355 arms licence holders as well as gun house operators in the district to ensure proper monitoring and reporting of licensed firearms.

Advertisement

The directions aim to enhance transparency and strengthen law and order in the district. The orders have been implemented in compliance with instructions from the Haryana Home Department. As per available information, there are around 6,355 licensed weapons in the district under the jurisdiction of 15 police stations.

Advertisement

The highest number of licensed firearms is in the Kharkhoda area under Kharkhoda police station, followed by 672 in Sadar Gohana and 667 under Sonepat City police station.

Advertisement

According to the data, there are 611 licensed weapons under Gannaur police station; 127 under HSIIDC Barhi; 210 in Murthal; 216 in Bahalgarh; 154 in Rai; 331 in Kundli; 416 under Civil Lines police station; 384 in Sector 27 police station; 543 in Sadar police station; 230 in Mohana; 570 in Gohana City police station; and 478 under Baroda police station.

ADGP Mamta Singh directed that every licensed firearm holder must report the use of their weapon within 30 days to the concerned licensing authority. The report must include complete details such as the date, location, purpose of use and number of cartridges fired.

Advertisement

Additionally, licence holders are required to deposit all used (empty) cartridges with the licensing authority after using their weapon.