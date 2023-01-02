Police tighten noose on illegal arms traders in Ambala, Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, January 1

Improved law enforcement and better intelligence inputs have tightened the noose around illegal weapon trade in Ambala and Kurukshetra last year.

As per the data procured, in Ambala, as many as 33 persons were arrested in 29 cases with illegal arms in 2021, the figures increased to 82 cases with the arrest of 86 people in 2022. Similarly, in Kurukshetra, 30 people were nabbed in 22 cases and the number increased to 43 cases and 51 arrests in 2022.

Country-made pistols, which were procured from Uttar Pradesh, were seized in most of the cases. As per the information, in 2021, 23 country-made pistols, one revolver, 17 cartridges, and six knives were seized and the figures stood at 60 country-made pistols, one revolver, 68 cartridges, and 24 knives, in 2022 in Ambala. In Kurukshetra, in 2021, 24 country-made pistols and 32 cartridges were seized, but the recovery increased to 46 country-made pistols, one gun, 40 cartridges, and one knife, in 2022. The Police Department attributes special drives and increased vigil for the increase in the recovery and said it has helped in preventing crime.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We are focusing on the crime prevention so that the criminals could be nabbed before committing crimes. In the majority of the cases, the illegal arms were procured from Uttar Pradesh, and in some cases, the source suppliers have also been identified. The increased enforcement has helped the department in nabbing the miscreants and in the prevention of crime.”

IN NUMBERS