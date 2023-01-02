Police tighten noose on illegal arms traders in Ambala, Kurukshetra

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, January 1
Improved law enforcement and better intelligence inputs have tightened the noose around illegal weapon trade in Ambala and Kurukshetra last year.
As per the data procured, in Ambala, as many as 33 persons were arrested in 29 cases with illegal arms in 2021, the figures increased to 82 cases with the arrest of 86 people in 2022. Similarly, in Kurukshetra, 30 people were nabbed in 22 cases and the number increased to 43 cases and 51 arrests in 2022.
Country-made pistols, which were procured from Uttar Pradesh, were seized in most of the cases. As per the information, in 2021, 23 country-made pistols, one revolver, 17 cartridges, and six knives were seized and the figures stood at 60 country-made pistols, one revolver, 68 cartridges, and 24 knives, in 2022 in Ambala. In Kurukshetra, in 2021, 24 country-made pistols and 32 cartridges were seized, but the recovery increased to 46 country-made pistols, one gun, 40 cartridges, and one knife, in 2022. The Police Department attributes special drives and increased vigil for the increase in the recovery and said it has helped in preventing crime.
Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We are focusing on the crime prevention so that the criminals could be nabbed before committing crimes. In the majority of the cases, the illegal arms were procured from Uttar Pradesh, and in some cases, the source suppliers have also been identified. The increased enforcement has helped the department in nabbing the miscreants and in the prevention of crime.”
IN NUMBERS
- In 2021, 23 country-made pistols, one revolver, 17 cartridges and six knives were seized, and the figures stood at 60 country-made pistols, one revolver, 68 cartridges, and 24 knives, in 2022 in Ambala.
- In Kurukshetra, in 2021, 24 country-made pistols and 32 cartridges were seized, but the recovery increased to 46 country-made pistols, one gun, 40 cartridges, and one knife, in 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...