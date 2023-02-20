Police to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante

Gurugram, February 19

The Haryana Police have started the process to cancel the arms licence of Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, who is among the four wanted in the Nasir and Junaid murder case.

The police are also checking the record of other members of the cow protector group having arms licence and if involved in the heinous crime.

The deceased were residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt Bolero car in Loharu in Bhiwani (Haryana) on Thursday morning.

The victim’s family had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

Manesar DCP Manbir Singh said that as per the rules, an arms licence was cancelled if the licence holder was booked for a serious crime.

“The process of cancellation of the arms licence of Monu Manesar has been started and it will be cancelled soon. Different police teams, including crime units of the Gurugram police, are also searching him and he will be arrested soon,” Singh said.

Apart from this, CCTV footage of Monu’s house has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen around 9 am on February 15. — IANS