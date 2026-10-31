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Home / Haryana / Police to check Delhi-bound buses at expressway points

Police to check Delhi-bound buses at expressway points

Only CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel buses allowed entry from November 1

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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With restrictions on the entry of buses into Delhi set to come into force from November 1, the Sonepat police have begun preparations to ensure strict compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions.

Under the new restrictions, only CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel buses will be allowed to enter the national capital. The police will set up special checkpoints at the zero point of the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressways to inspect vehicles heading towards Delhi.

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Sonakshi Singh, DCP (Traffic), said officials had been directed to ensure that no vehicle violating the prescribed emission and fuel norms was allowed to enter Delhi.

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She said the police would hold meetings with bus operators, transport unions, tour operators and representatives of schools and other institutions to sensitise them about the new restrictions. Traffic movement would also be closely monitored to ensure effective implementation of the CAQM directions.

The DCP said motorists travelling towards Jaipur and Agra could use the KGP and KMP expressways as alternative routes. Special teams would be deployed at the KGP-KMP zero point to check vehicles and take action against violators.

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Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, said Sonepat was the first district to receive permission from Delhi to operate electric buses. Of the eight electric buses for which permits had been granted, five had already started operating.

He said the Sonepat depot had a fleet of 211 buses, all of which complied with BS-VI emission norms. Therefore, the new restrictions would not affect the operation of its buses.

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