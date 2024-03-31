Police to crack down on illegal black film on vehicles from April 1

Chandigarh, March 30
The Haryana Police are gearing up for a special campaign targeting vehicles with illegal black film on their windows. Commencing from April 1 to 7, the drive aims at enforcing traffic regulations and promoting road safety.
Violators Likely to attract fine up to Rs 10K
Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur stated that such actions blatantly contravened traffic regulations, compelling the Haryana Police to take rigorous legal measures against those responsible. He warned that the Haryana Police would take strict action against the offenders, who were likely to be fined up to Rs 10,000
Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur stated that such actions blatantly contravened traffic regulations, compelling the Haryana Police to take rigorous legal measures against those responsible. He said the Haryana Police would take strict action against the offenders, who might face fines up to Rs 10,000 as mandated by law.
For effective enforcement, clear guidelines had been issued to all police commissioners, superintendents of police (SPs), and deputy commissioners of police (DSPs) across the state. Dedicated teams led by DSPs and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) would be deployed in their respective areas. Kapur urged all citizens to abide by the traffic rules diligently and avoid violations.
He appealed to the public to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and not overlook these. Violations would result in the issuance of challans online and by offline channels. Additionally, he urged the residents to report instances of individuals using black film on vehicle windows or engaging in other traffic violations by contacting Haryana-112 for immediate action.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...