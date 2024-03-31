Police to crack down on illegal black film on vehicles from April 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The Haryana Police are gearing up for a special campaign targeting vehicles with illegal black film on their windows. Commencing from April 1 to 7, the drive aims at enforcing traffic regulations and promoting road safety.

Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur stated that such actions blatantly contravened traffic regulations, compelling the Haryana Police to take rigorous legal measures against those responsible. He said the Haryana Police would take strict action against the offenders, who might face fines up to Rs 10,000 as mandated by law.

For effective enforcement, clear guidelines had been issued to all police commissioners, superintendents of police (SPs), and deputy commissioners of police (DSPs) across the state. Dedicated teams led by DSPs and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) would be deployed in their respective areas. Kapur urged all citizens to abide by the traffic rules diligently and avoid violations.

He appealed to the public to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and not overlook these. Violations would result in the issuance of challans online and by offline channels. Additionally, he urged the residents to report instances of individuals using black film on vehicle windows or engaging in other traffic violations by contacting Haryana-112 for immediate action.

