Home / Haryana / Police top brass to meet at Madhuban today

Police top brass to meet at Madhuban today

High-level strategy session to discuss operational learnings

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
DGP OP Singh will chair the high-level meeting at Madhuban on Sunday. Tribune file photo
The senior leadership of the Haryana Police will assemble at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, on Sunday for a high-level strategy session aimed at consolidating operational learnings from 2025, and setting the crime control and communication road map for 2026.

The DGP, OP Singh, will chair the meeting, which will focus on identifying tactical improvements and policy innovations based on field experiences, emerging criminal trends, and evolving policing challenges.

The agenda includes a review of organised crime, narcotics control, cybercrime prevention, and strategic public communication, with an emphasis on making policing more proactive, intelligence-driven, and people-centric.

Key agenda points

The session will deliberate on new preventive frameworks in view of the rising menace of extortion and contract killings, particularly through the use of mobile networks and social media handles operated from jails or abroad. The discussions will emphasise targeted surveillance, actionable intelligence-sharing, coordination with prison authorities, and adopting digital forensics to trace and neutralise extortion networks at the source.

With the anti-narcotics campaign gaining nationwide recognition for its scale and innovation, 2026 will see sharper focus on dismantling organised drug cartels operating across district and inter-state borders. The meeting will assess ongoing operations in hotspot districts along Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi borders, and explore enhanced cooperation with the NCB, BSF, and neighbouring state police units.

The emergence of new digital fraud models and cyber-based offences has necessitated a technologically competent response. Senior officers will present case studies on successful crackdowns and propose measures for strengthening cyber police stations, integrating AI-based data analytics, and extending capacity-building for investigators. The 2026 roadmap will highlight citizen awareness campaigns, preventive digital hygiene, and faster redress through cyber helpline.

The meeting will also review crime patterns, including terror cells and radical elements in parts of the Mewat region and grenade incidents in select areas. It will also deliberate on narcotics and contraband movement in border districts adjoining Punjab and Rajasthan.

Urban extortion and organised rackets in metropolitan zones like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonepat is on the agenda.

District SPs will present data-backed reviews of hotspot trends and local interventions.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

