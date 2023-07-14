Police trace 88 lost, stolen cellphones

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Kaithal, July 13

Bringing cheer to people whose mobile phones were either lost or stolen, cyber cells of the Karnal and Kaithal police have traced 88 phones and handed them over to the owners. The Karnal police traced 35 phones, while the Kaithal police traced 53 phones.

In Kaithal, SP Abhishek Jorwal returned the phones to their owners, while ASP Pushpa did so in Karnal. “Our team members recovered these mobile phones from different parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal,” said the ASP.

The Kaithal SP appreciated the cyber cell team members and said they recovered phones worth Rs 10.19 lakh. “The efforts made by the cyber cell are appreciable, due to which 53 people got their phones back,” he said.

