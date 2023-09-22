Policeman dies by suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 21
A police inspector posted on deputation at the Haryana Police Yoga Centre in Sohna allegedly died by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom at his residence in Block C-1 of Palam Vihar here. The police inspector has been identified as Veer Bhan (35), from Rohtak district. He was a yoga instructor in the Haryana Police and had won many medals.
