Policeman dies by suicide in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 21

A police inspector posted on deputation at the Haryana Police Yoga Centre in Sohna allegedly died by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom at his residence in Block C-1 of Palam Vihar here. The police inspector has been identified as Veer Bhan (35), from Rohtak district. He was a yoga instructor in the Haryana Police and had won many medals.

