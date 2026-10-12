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Home / Haryana / Policies need modification to ensure smooth paddy procurement: Kurukshetra MP

Policies need modification to ensure smooth paddy procurement: Kurukshetra MP

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:16 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal visits a rice mill in Kurukshetra.
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday interacted with commission agents at a rice mill on Salarpur Road and farmers at the Market Committee office in Kurukshetra. He said policy changes were needed to ensure a smooth paddy procurement process.

“There is a need to start working immediately to streamline the procurement process in grain markets and ensure its smooth functioning in the coming seasons. To achieve this, the views of all stakeholders — farmers, commission agents, rice millers and government procurement agencies — must be considered to introduce changes that benefit everyone,” Jindal said.

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The MP said that during the interactions, stakeholders suggested reducing government expenditure incurred due to repeated loading and unloading of paddy at grain markets and rice mills. They proposed introducing a system allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to rice mills. Rice millers said the move could save the government approximately Rs 500 per tonne, which is currently paid as freight charges to transporters for moving paddy from grain markets to mills.

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“Farmers face difficulties due to a lack of space for paddy in grain markets. We believe that allowing some farmers to take their produce directly to rice mills would benefit farmers as well as other stakeholders. Farmers would have the freedom to decide whether to take their produce to grain markets or send it directly to rice mills through their commission agents,” he said.

“We held discussions with farmers, commission agents and rice millers, and the response was positive. At present, farmers sometimes have to wait for several days to sell their produce. Even if half of the total produce is sent directly to rice mills, it would benefit farmers, commission agents and mill owners,” he added.

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Jindal said that after consultations with all stakeholders, a proposal would be prepared and submitted to the government before the next procurement season to ensure a hassle-free process. He added that issues faced by farmers and other stakeholders would be resolved.

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