Policy for disposal of rented govt properties notified

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Haryana Government has notified “The Haryana Disposal of Rented Government Properties Policy 2023” for the government departments, boards, corporations, and authorities for selling its properties (shops/houses) under the possession of an individual or private entity by way of rent or lease from past 20 years or more.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said the policy would be applicable only to “property parcels” up to 100 sq yards per beneficiary/per land parcel for all such properties, which had been leased or rented before June 1, 2001.

Divulging the details about the necessity of policy, Kaushal said the state government had notified a policy on June 1, 2021, for sale of shops and houses by municipal bodies where possession of such property is with the entities other than municipal bodies or its predecessor bodies for a period of 20 years or more.

When this policy was being implemented by the Urban Local Bodies Department, it was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that a large number of properties were actually owned by other departments, boards and corporations of the state government, and had similarly been given on rent or lease basis to private individuals and entities.

The CM then directed to frame a comprehensive policy covering all departments so that there was no confusion at any level. Thus this new policy was framed and the Cabinet recently approved it.

The Chief Secretary made it clear that it is a one-time policy under which those covered would have to move their applications within three months of the notification of the policy. The policy shall also not be applicable on shamlat lands, panchayat lands, panchayat samiti and zila parishad lands.