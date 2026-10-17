Policy framed to track youth taking ‘dunki route’: Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar

Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Friday said the state government has framed a policy to track young people travelling abroad through the illegal ‘dunki route’ and prevent them from falling victim to accidents, fraud and other risks.

Speaking on the sidelines of Mega Job Fair-2026 at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sirsa, Panwar said the government aims to discourage the youth from taking the risky route. He added that steps would also be taken to prevent families from selling their homes and land to finance such journeys.

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The minister said the government was taking several measures to provide employment opportunities to young people. Panwar also honoured candidates selected by various companies at the job fair.

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On allegations that no government representative accompanied Haryana athletes to the Asian Games, the minister said the state had the highest medal count in the country. He added that coaches or team managers usually accompany athletes. Panwar also highlighted the state’s sports policy, the creation of 2,000 sports nurseries and a 3 per cent quota for sportspersons in government jobs.

Reacting to the Congress’ allegations of vote theft, Panwar said the Opposition party had run out of issues. Calling the allegations baseless, he argued that the Congress’ Lok Sabha tally increased from 52 seats in 2019 to 99 in 2024.

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On rural employment, Panwar said the MGNREGA scheme had been renamed VB-G RAM G and that Haryana had released its share of the budget. He expressed hope that pending payments would be released soon.

The minister added that the government had recently allocated Rs 75 crore to gram panchayats. On the issue of ponds, he said further action would be taken in accordance with the High Court’s directions.

Panwar claimed that illegal mining activities had reduced and government revenue had increased. He said authorities were taking action against vehicles and individuals involved whenever complaints were received.