Policy on training pilots on cards, says Haryana Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 22

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the government was working on an ambitious scheme, wherein youth who are undergoing pilot training will have to pay only half of the training cost or the course fee.

“Under the scheme, the government will bear half the fees. For this, talks are on with various civil aviation companies. Two rounds of talks have already taken place at the state level. The government aims to provide ample employment in this field by imparting training to the maximum number of pilots,” he said while interacting with mediapersons at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Airstrip in Bhiwani on Monday.

Dushyant said for the smooth travelling of around 20 to 21 lakh passengers, who are expected to use the Hisar airport in a year, a design had been finalised. For this, the tender process will be started as soon as they receive the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He stated that the expansion of the Bhiwani airstrip was under way. Additional hangars would also be built, he added.

Aviation firm in offing