‘Policy paralysis’ in Khattar govt, says AAP leader

Chandigarh, November 30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that “policy paralysis” had hit the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana.
Addressing a press conference here, Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of the party’s Haryana unit, alleged that the “jan samvad” programmes held by Khattar across the state had failed to serve their purpose. Out of 1,694 complaints received during those programmes, 1,532 were still awaiting action, he alleged.
Similarly, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had cleared only two files of the Health Department over the past 56 days with over 2,500 files pending with the department, he added. In view of the gross negligence by the Excise Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, 21 persons had lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor in Yamunanagar district, he said.
