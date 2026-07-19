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Home / Haryana / Policy unveiled to regularise illegal industrial colonies

Policy unveiled to regularise illegal industrial colonies

A key feature of the policy is the introduction of an “authorised person”, who can apply on behalf of entrepreneurs and industrial establishments

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Town and Country Planning Department notified the policy framework.
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The Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has notified a policy framework for the regularisation of unauthorised industrial colonies, offering significant relief to thousands of industrial establishments operating in such clusters across the state. The policy applies to industrial colonies spread over a minimum contiguous area of 10 acres, comprising at least 50 industrial units, provided the units were constructed before October 3, 2025 to which order was issued on July 17.

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A key feature of the policy is the introduction of an “authorised person”, who can apply on behalf of entrepreneurs and industrial establishments located within an industrial colony. Applications will be submitted through an online portal along with essential documents, including layout plans, survey maps, ownership records, proof of production, lease documents, where applicable and statutory clearances such as Pollution Control Board consent, fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and factory licence, if available.

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After submission, the application will be forwarded to the Director of Industries for preliminary scrutiny. If the documents are found in order, the applicant will be informed to submit hard copies before the District Level Scrutiny Committee. Applications with deficiencies will be rejected and returned for rectification, after which they may be resubmitted through the online portal for fresh scrutiny.

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The policy builds on the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021, enacted to facilitate the provision of essential civic amenities and infrastructure in deficient areas outside municipal limits. To operationalise the Act, the state government notified a policy on July 19, 2022.

Subsequently, the government issued relaxation guidelines on April 6, 2023, to ease implementation. However, those provisions did not extend to industrial colonies, leaving numerous unauthorised industrial clusters outside the ambit of regularisation.

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