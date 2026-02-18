Polish tourist, Agra cab driver killed in KMP Expressway crash

A Polish man and a taxi driver from Agra were killed in a tragic road accident on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Wednesday morning in the Sadar Palwal police station area.

Advertisement

A Polish woman accompanying the man was seriously injured when their cab was hit by a dumper truck. Police have registered a case against the unidentified dumper driver, who fled the scene with his vehicle.

Advertisement

According to police, Nafees, a resident of Basai in Agra, worked as a taxi driver in Delhi. After receiving a booking for the Taj Mahal, he drove his car to a hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. From there, he picked up 29-year-old Polish national Majdzik and 27-year-old Agnieszka, and the trio left for Agra.

Advertisement

At around 6:30 am, a dumper truck coming from behind suddenly rammed into their car on the KMP Expressway. Following the impact, the car went out of control and crashed into a truck parked on the roadside. The vehicle was completely mangled in the severe collision.

Chaos ensued at the accident site as passersby gathered and alerted the police and ambulance services.

Advertisement

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Majdzik and Nafees dead. Agnieszka was stated to be in critical condition and was referred to a higher medical centre.

A senior police officer said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the families of the deceased, as well as the embassy, are being informed.