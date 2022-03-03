Political parties gear up for civic body poll in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 2

With workers’ meetings, closed-door discussions with leaders and approaching dissatisfied workers, political parties have started gearing up for the forthcoming Municipal Council elections in the Ambala Sadar Zone.

While the BJP has already started holding meetings and is banking on development measures taken in the home constituency of Home Minister Anil Vij and the issue of nationalism, the opposition parties are ready to counter the BJP leaders with the issues of corruption in the council, sanitation and registration of properties.

Claim on development projects The BJP government has brought many development projects in Ambala and we are confident that the people will elect the BJP candidates in the upcoming poll. Dhuman Singh, BJP leader Party to contest on its symbol The party will contest on its symbol and raise the issues related to wrong policies of the government and problems being faced by the people due to corrupt practices in the MC office. Onkar Singh, INLD leader observers to be appointed soon Ward and zone-wise observers will be soon appointed and the party leadership will also soon decide whether the election will be contested on the party symbol or not. —Rohit Jain, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer

The tenure of the previous House got completed in July 2018. There are 31 wards in the council this time against nine wards when it was part of the corporation.BJP leader Dhuman Singh, who is the in-charge of the Sadar Zone election, said, “The BJP government has brought many development projects in Ambala and we are confident that the people will elect the BJP candidates in the upcoming poll. Meetings are being held with the party workers and from March 5 the party will launch its ‘Nav Matdata Abhiyan’ in which the Yuva Morcha of the party will identify and approach the first-time voters and apprise them of the achievements of the party.” JJP state spokesman Vivek Chaudhary, said, “We have been holding meetings with the party workers and the party has sought names of candidates in all 31 wards and a state executive body meeting will be held on March 5 in Ambala to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming polls.”

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Rohit Jain said, “Ward and zone-wise observers will be soon appointed and the party leadership will also soon decide whether the election will be contested on the party symbol or not.”

Haryana Democratic Front general secretary Chitra Sarwara said, “We will raise the issue of sanitation conditions, property registration, misutilisation of public funds, and poor condition of streets. There should be more focus on development and less on decoration.” INLD leader Onkar Singh, who has announced the candidature of his son Damanpreet for the post of chairman in the MC election, said, “The party will contest on its symbol and raise the issues related to wrong policies of the government and problems being faced by the people due to corrupt practices in the MC office.” AAP’s district sangathan mantri, Gagandeep Kapoor said the party had decided to introduce its candidates in the MC poll.