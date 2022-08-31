Political parties gear up for Thanesar MC poll

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, August 30

Though the elections for the Thanesar Municipal Council are yet to be announced, the political parties and aspirants for the posts of members from 31 wards and for the post of chairperson have started preparations for the elections.

The tenure of the Thanesar Municipal Council ended in 2021, but its poll got delayed as the wardbandi was pending due to the extension of the limit of the municipal body.

Recently, the Municipal Council claimed that objections and suggestions were sought as part of the wardbandi process, but no objections were received, and now a final notification is awaited.

Congress leader Ashok Arora said, “The party is all set for the MC poll. We have started holding ward-wise meetings to get feedback from party workers. Two meetings have been held and we are planning to complete the meetings in a month.”

“The government has tried to complete the wardbandi process in a secret manner and proper opportunity was not given to raise objections. We had raised our objection regarding the wardbandi process with the Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra. If no action is taken in this matter, we will be forced to move court”, he added.

The aspirants belonging to INLD have started holding door-to-door campaign to woo voters. The AAP spokesman, north zone, Sumit Hindustani, said, “We have got the names of two candidates for the post of chairperson for the Thanesar MC elections and the aspirants from different wards are also actively working in the field”. Meanwhile, Executive Officer, Thanesar Municipal Council, Balbir Singh, said, “The elections of the MC is due. As per the procedure, the wardbandi of 31 wards of the Thanesar Municipal Council was published and August 17 was the last date for the submission of objections and suggestions, but no objections or suggestion were received. It has been finalised and now a final notification will be issued by the government regarding the wardbandi.”