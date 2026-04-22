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Home / Haryana / Political parties intensify preparations for MC polls in Ambala

Political parties intensify preparations for MC polls in Ambala

No nominations filed on day one

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:17 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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AAP leaders hold a meeting in Ambala on Tuesday.
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Political parties have intensified their preparations for the Municipal Corporation election in Ambala, holding a series of meetings and finalising candidates.

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While party leaders are engaged in back-to-back meetings to chalk out a strategy for the election, candidates and aspirants confident of securing tickets have already intensified their campaign.

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The nomination process for the civic polls has started, but no nominations have been filed for the posts of mayor and ward member on the first day.

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Ambala District Congress Committee President (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said, “The party has announced its candidates, and they will file their nominations on April 23. They will be accompanied by HPCC President Rao Narender Singh and Deepender Hooda. The Congress is united and will strongly raise local issues. Duties have been assigned to leaders, and ward-wise meetings are being held.”

Congress candidate from Ward 12, Mithun Verma, said, “We have begun a door-to-door campaign to meet the public and apprise them about the wrong policies of the BJP. We are telling them how the infighting among its leaders have affected development in the city. The response from voters has been positive.”

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The AAP has also decided to field its candidates on the party symbol and held a meeting in Ambala on Tuesday to finalise the candidates.

“The party will contest the election strongly. Scrutiny is under way, and names of the candidates will be announced soon. We will focus on local issues including sanitation, garbage collection, and corruption in the corporation,” said AAP’s Ambala election in-charge Sumit Hindustani.

AAP district president Rajnish Sharma said, “The party will field candidates in all wards. The government has failed to provide relief from waterlogging during rains, and the community centres, roads, and parks are in poor condition. We will take up these issues.”

Meanwhile, BJP district president Mandeep Rana said, “Party workers and leaders, including those from other districts, have been assigned duties and are holding meetings in their assigned wards. In the BJP, the lotus (party symbol) is the candidate. No matter who gets the ticket, all workers and leaders work for the party. The Congress is nowhere in the contest, and parties like AAP have no ground presence in Ambala.”

Former Minister of State Aseem Goel said, “Under the BJP government, the state has witnessed a smooth development, and Ambala is progressing steadily. The party workers will apprise the voters with welfare policies and achievements and the candidates will register victories with ease.”

Varun Chaudhry criticises BJP over women’s reservation bill

Meanwhile, Congress MP Varun Chaudhry criticised the BJP over the issue of women’s reservation bill, and said that the party has never been serious about implementing it. He said the provision should be implemented based on the existing strength, accusing the BJP of misleading the public.

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