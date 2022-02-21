Haryana Diary: 'Political patronage' in Faridabad civic body

Faridabad: The recent incident of the arrest of a senior official of the Municipal Corporation in connection with a bribery case seems to have given a cue of the alleged deep rooted corruption nexus prevailing in the system, feel sources in the civic body. “While the arrest of an official of the rank of Superintending Engineer is amazing, it is also surprising that how the accused has been given important works despite the fact that he was serving on a contract basis (extension) after retirement,” said the sources, who claim that it was perhaps due to ‘political patronage’ or intervention in the functioning of the civic body. “The ongoing probe into a scam of fake bills worth several crores raised in the civic body in the past few years’ by the Vigilance Department is perhaps also a clear-cut evidence of the nexus prevailing here, which can be blamed for the financial crisis and poor functioning of one the largest Municipal Corporation in the state,” claims, a former councillor.

ASHA workers not allowed to protest in Ambala

Ambala: Hundreds of ASHA workers were not allowed to gather in the city to hold a protest in support of their demands recently. ASHA workers were stopped in their respective districts and those, who managed to reach Ambala, were made to sit in roadways buses and sent back. A heavy police deployment and barricading was done to stop ASHA workers. A senior leader of the ASHA workers union said the state government and the police worked tirelessly to stop them from reaching Ambala and holding a protest. If such coordination and efforts were made for the welfare of the people of Haryana, things would have been different, the leader added.

Tender becomes political issue

Panipat: The cleanliness tender in the ‘textile city’ has become a political issue among ruling party councillors. Twelve councillors in the city are in favour of allotting the tender ward-wise and they have submitted a letter to the MC Commissioner in this regard. Besides, another letter signed by 18 ruling party councillors was also submitted to the MC Commissioner in which they showed their satisfaction to allot the tender after dividing the city in two zones. However, the city sanitation system has collapsed as the old contract has been cancelled.

New SP for better info exchange

Hisar: Was it coincidence or otherwise, two days after mediapersons in Hisar boycotted a press conference of the DIG-cum-SP, Balwan Singh Rana, the district got a new SP Lokender Singh while Rana was shifted to Gurugram as DIG (Vigilance). However, soon after taking charge on February 15, the SP called a get together with mediapersons of Hisar. The event was meant to exchange ideas on how to coordinate in a better way to share information, besides a brief discussion on the issues related to the police in Hisar.