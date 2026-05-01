Political realignments heat up Ambala municipal elections

After the Congress candidate from Ward No. 5, Amanpreet Uppal, withdrew his nomination and switched to the BJP, Ravinder Gupta, who entered the poll fray as an Independent after being denied the ticket by the saffron party, today joined the Congress.

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“I had sought the BJP ticket from Ward No. 5. After the party denied to field me, I decided to contest as an Independent. However, the Congress candidate withdrew his nomination to join the BJP. Today, I joined the Congress and now I am contesting the election as a Congress-supported candidate,” said Gupta. Uppal had withdrawn his nomination and joined the BJP, leaving only BJP candidate Rajesh Mehta and Gupta in the fray.

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Meanwhile, the Congress today held a public meeting in support of party candidates. Addressing the gathering, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh said, “The BJP has come to power by making false promises. Corruption is rampant in the municipal corporation. The former BJP MLA did nothing during his tenure and didn’t even allow the previous mayors to work freely. We are confident that the people of Ambala will elect the Congress’ mayor and members.”

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He called upon the party workers to work hard and stay in their respective wards to strengthen prospects of their party’s candidates.

Criticising the BJP government, Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, said, “The Congress has fielded strong candidates and they will raise the voice of public effectively. The previous mayor was from the BJP, but even her voice was suppressed. The residents of Ambala have been facing inconvenience over several issues, including sanitation, streetlights and property IDs.”

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“The BJP’s anti-Dalit and anti-women face has been exposed. It has failed to maintain the law and order,” he added.

While joining the BJP, Uppal had accused MLA Nirmal Singh of pressurising him to support Gupta. Reacting to the allegations, the MLA said, “I had recommended Uppal’s name for the ticket. He is just following the instructions being given to him and this is not his language.”