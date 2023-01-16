Political rivals share stage in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 15

Cutting across party lines, veteran leaders and rivals in state politics, former chief ministers Om Prakash Chautala and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Union Minister Birendra Singh, today shared stage in Rohtak, considered as the political capital of Haryana.

The occasion was a social function organised by former minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra to mark the 104th birth anniversary of his late father, Prakash Chand Batra, who served as the president of the Rohtak Municipal Committee.

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and former ministers Krishanmurti Hooda, Jai Prakash, Satpal Sangwan, Manish Grover and Vidhan Sabha’s ex-speaker Kuldeep Sharma graced the occasion.

Though the function was completely non-political, many leaders while paying tribute to the late Prakash Chander Batra, expressed their pain towards the government and its policies. In their address, they pointed out that the present government was working to divide society.

Calling upon society to unite through this platform, they maintained that there was an urgent need to maintain social brotherhood in the prevailing situation in order to put a check on those powers involved in the plot of dividing society on caste and religious lines.

Leader of Opposition Hooda said the British had partitioned India under a conspiracy, which was very painful. Chautala said the nation was at present passing through a tough time. An effort was being made to vitiate brotherhood and social harmony, which was not in the interest of the nation, he added.