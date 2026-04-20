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Home / Haryana / Political temperature starts rising in Sonepat

Political temperature starts rising in Sonepat

Sonepat MC poll

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 03:03 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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The political temperature has started rising in Sonepat city for the Municipal Corporation (MC) election slated for May 10. All the political parties have started scrutinising the aspirants’ claims.

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The Congress is not in a mood to take any type of risk in the MC poll this time. Learning a lesson from the previous poll, the Congress took the lead in declaring its mayoral candidate and fielded Kamal Diwan in the electoral battlefield.

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The other political parties are yet to announce their candidates for the mayoral post.

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In the ruling BJP, a total of 25 aspirants have deposited applications for the mayoral ticket. Over 190 aspirants have deposited applications for the posts of councillor in 22 wards on BJP ticket. Ashok Bhardwaj, BJP district president, claimed landslide victory of party candidates in all 22 wards and the mayoral candidate. He claimed that there is no challenge to the party’s candidates.

Kamal Diwan, Congress district president (Sonepat Urban) and Congress candidate for the mayoral post, said that the party is ready to contest the MC poll and would do so with full strength. The party would go to the people and seek votes on the issues of corruption in property IDs, family IDs, drinking water, poor condition of roads, poor sewerage and other basic amenities in the city. Manoj Ridhau, spokesperson, Sonepat Congress, said that the mayoral candidate has already been declared and 115 aspirants from 22 wards have applied for councillor posts. The chosen candidates would be announced in the next 2-3 days, he said.

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Surender Ahlawat, state senior vice-president and Sonepat in-charge, AAP, said that the party is ready to contest the poll and has begun holding public meetings. As many as three aspirants have sent their applications for the mayoral post and 28 applications have been received for the councillor posts so far, he said. State AAP president Sushil Gupta held a meeting at Sonepat to discuss the party’s strategy and also held a meeting with the aspirants for the mayoral post, Ahlawat said.

Kunal Gahlawat, district president, INLD, said that as many as 12 aspirants have filed applications for the mayoral post and scores of aspirants have shown interest in the councillor posts. He added that Sachin Lathiya, a prominent party worker, was declared candidate for the ward 19 councillor’s post today. He further said that the party would declare candidates for Mayor’s post and other 21 wards within the next 2-3 days.

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