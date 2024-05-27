Poll analysts mull impact of low turnout in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 26

The lower-than-expected turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency has not only forced leaders of various parties to find out its impact on their poll prospects, but also kept political analysts busy in discussing the trend and assessing the ground reality. However, leaders and supporters of both main parties — the Congress and BJP — are claiming victory of their candidates.

A total 26 candidates were in the electoral battle here, but there is a direct contest between BJP’s Arvind Sharma and Congress’s Deepender Hooda. The Rohtak parliamentary constituency had recorded 65.69 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha poll, the voting for which took place on Saturday. The turnout is nearly 5 per cent lesser than the previous elections held in 2019.

“The low voter turnout as compared to the previous elections will affect poll prospects of both parties as the decline has been equally recorded in both rural and urban areas. The Congress is strong among voters in rural areas while the BJP has a considerable support base among urbanites. The main issue for discussion is that why are the elections losing their charm among the voters? Are they fed up of the leaders or is there any other reason for the low turnout?” asked a political analyst.

A senior Congress leader said the below-expected turnout clearly favoured the Congress as the majority of electors who were fed up with the BJP government had exercised their franchise.

“Besides anti-incumbency, farm and wrestlers’ agitations, unemployment, inflation and Agniveer Scheme have emerged as the major issues in the elections, hence keeping in view these factors, it can be easily ascertained that the low turnout is against the BJP,” he added. On the other hand, Shamsher Kharak, a BJP leader, said it was a common perception that low turnout always went in favour of the ruling party and high turnout was considered against it.

