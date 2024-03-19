Poll code in force, but political hoardings still dot Rohtak city

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, March 18
Hoardings and posters of the ruling as well as Opposition parties dot Rohtak city despite the imposition of the model code of conduct with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.
During a survey of the city, it came to light that political posters/hoardings had been removed in some areas, but big hoardings were intact at certain filling stations and bus-queue shelters.
The most prominent hoardings were of the ruling BJP, followed by the main Opposition party, the Congress.
Some auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws bearing posters of political parties/leaders are also plying in the city.
Meanwhile, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ajay Kumar said , “The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. Action will be taken under the Representation of the People Act and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against those found violating it,” said Kumar.
When questioned regarding political posters/hoardings still dotting the city, the officer said appropriate legal action would be taken against the violators if these hoardings/posters are not removed within the stipulated time of 48-72 hours from the announcement of elections.
He said any resident can lodge a complaint in this regard on the cVIGIL App by uploading audio or video clips. “Prompt action will be taken within 100 minutes of lodging any complaint,” he said.
DC warns legal action
