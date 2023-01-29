Poll for Barwala panchayat samiti chairman to be held afresh

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 28

After the state election commission (SEC) sought clarification, the Hisar district administration here today declared the election to the post of the chairperson of the Panchayat Samiti of Barwala as null and void.

The administration had conducted the election for the post of the chairperson in the category of “other than women”, while it was reserved for women.

The confusion occurred due to the names of the Panchayat Samiti of Barwala in both Hisar and in Panchkula districts.

While the post of the chairperson was reserved for women in Panchayat Samiti Barwala in Hisar district, the same post was reserved for “other than women” category in Barwala in Panchkula district.

The state election commission, however, did not notify the election at both the panchayat samitis, as the election was conducted the election in “other than women” category in both panchayat samitis. The Hisar administration has now decided to hold the election for the post of the chairperson afresh after declaring the earlier poll as null and void.